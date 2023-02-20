BAFTA 2023 Winners: जर्मन फिल्म को 7 अवॉर्ड, भारतीय फिल्म All That Breathes हारी

बेस्ट फिल्म: All Quiet on the Western Front

बेस्ट डायरेक्टर: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)

बेस्ट लीड एक्ट्रेस: Cate Blanchett (TAR)

बेस्ट लीड एक्टर: Austin Butler (Elvis)

बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

बेस्ट एडैप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell और Leslie Patterson (All Quiet on the Western Front)

आउटस्टैंडिंग ब्रिटिश फिल्म: The Banshees of Inisherin

बेस्ट ब्रिटिश शॉर्ट एनिमेशन: The Boy, the mole, the Fox and the Horse

बेस्ट ब्रिटिश शॉर्ट फिल्म: An Irish Goodbye

EE राइजिंग स्टार: Emma Mackey

ब्रिटिश राइटर, डायरेक्टर या प्रोड्यूसर का आउटस्टैंडिंग डेब्यू: Aftersun के लिए Charlotte Wells (राइटर/डायरेक्टर)

बेस्ट नॉन-इंग्लिश लैंग्युएज फिल्म: All Quiet on the Western Front

बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री: Navalny

स्पेशल विजुअल इफेक्ट्स: Avatar: The Way of Water

बेस्ट एनिमेटेड फिल्म: Guillermo del Toro के डायरेक्शन में बनी Pinocchio

बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्कोर: Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front)

बेस्ट कास्टिंग: Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian (Elvis)

बेस्ट एडिटिंग: Paul Rogers (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

बेस्ट प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (Babylon)

बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन: Catherin Martin (Elvis)

बेस्ट साउंड: Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil और Markus Stemler (All Quiet on the Western Front)

बेस्ट मेकअर एंड हेयर: Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier और Barrie Gower (Elvis)