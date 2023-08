BREAKING NEWS: नूंह में शोभा यात्रा की अनुमति नहीं, धारा-144 लागू, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद

💪💪💪@Neeraj_chopra1 does it again! 🇮🇳



88.17 Meters for 🥇



The golden boy of Indian athletics wins the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. 🥇



With this, Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st 🇮🇳 athlete to win a gold medal at the… pic.twitter.com/WLmjAXwyFy