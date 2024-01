20+ Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Wishes in Hindi: नेताजी की 127वीं जयंती आज, शेयर करें यें कोट्स

Subhash Chandra Bose Quotes in English

16. “Freedom is not given, It Is taken”

17. “Never lose your faith in the destiny of India.”

18. “No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

19. “Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle- if there are no risks to be taken.”

20. “It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom”