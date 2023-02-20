BAFTA 2023 Winners: जर्मन फिल्म को 7 अवॉर्ड, भारतीय फिल्म All That Breathes हारी
जर्मन फिल्म 'All Quiet on the Western Front' का अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी में दबदबा रहा.
BAFTA Awards 2023: ब्रिटिश अकैडमी फिल्म अवॉर्ड्स (BAFTA) का आयोजन 19 फरवरी को इंग्लैंड के लंदन में रॉयल फेस्टिवल हॉल में किया गया. जर्मन फिल्म 'All Quiet on the Western Front' का अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी में दबदबा रहा. फिल्म ने बेस्ट फिल्म और बेस्ट डायरेक्टर समेत कुल सात अवॉर्ड अपने नाम किए. वहीं, गोल्डन ग्लोब समेत कई अवॉर्ड जीत चुकी 'The Banshees of Inisherin' ने बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर, बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस और बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले का बाफ्टा अवॉर्ड जीता.
बाफ्टा अवॉर्ड्स के सभी विजेताओं की पूरी लिस्ट:
बेस्ट फिल्म: All Quiet on the Western Front
बेस्ट डायरेक्टर: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)
बेस्ट लीड एक्ट्रेस: Cate Blanchett (TAR)
बेस्ट लीड एक्टर: Austin Butler (Elvis)
बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
बेस्ट एडैप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell और Leslie Patterson (All Quiet on the Western Front)
आउटस्टैंडिंग ब्रिटिश फिल्म: The Banshees of Inisherin
बेस्ट ब्रिटिश शॉर्ट एनिमेशन: The Boy, the mole, the Fox and the Horse
बेस्ट ब्रिटिश शॉर्ट फिल्म: An Irish Goodbye
EE राइजिंग स्टार: Emma Mackey
ब्रिटिश राइटर, डायरेक्टर या प्रोड्यूसर का आउटस्टैंडिंग डेब्यू: Aftersun के लिए Charlotte Wells (राइटर/डायरेक्टर)
बेस्ट नॉन-इंग्लिश लैंग्युएज फिल्म: All Quiet on the Western Front
बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री: Navalny
स्पेशल विजुअल इफेक्ट्स: Avatar: The Way of Water
बेस्ट एनिमेटेड फिल्म: Guillermo del Toro के डायरेक्शन में बनी Pinocchio
बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्कोर: Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front)
बेस्ट कास्टिंग: Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian (Elvis)
बेस्ट एडिटिंग: Paul Rogers (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
बेस्ट प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (Babylon)
बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन: Catherin Martin (Elvis)
बेस्ट साउंड: Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil और Markus Stemler (All Quiet on the Western Front)
बेस्ट मेकअर एंड हेयर: Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier और Barrie Gower (Elvis)
भारतीय फिल्म 'All That Breathes' को बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म में नॉमिनेट किया गया था, लेकिन ये 'Navalny' से हार गई. All That Breathes को शौनक सेन ने डायरेक्ट किया है. इसे ऑस्कर्स में भी नॉमिनेशन मिला है.
