हिंसक भीड़ ने इमाम को पुलिस स्टेशन के पास पीटा: गिरफ्तारी इमाम की हुई, हमलावरों की नहीं

This is Maulana Asghar Ali. A right wing mob beat him in front of a police station in Tilda Newra, Chhattisgarh. Following this, Ali was arrested by the police allegedly for hurting sentiments. Meanwhile, no one from the mob has been arrested yet. https://t.co/uEZupTtPm2 pic.twitter.com/rXFUdNmNfU