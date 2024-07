दिल्ली का बताकर गलत सांप्रदायिक दावे से वायरल आंध्र प्रदेश का वीडियो

Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, IPS, @Palnadu_Police SP statement : It is personal rivalry which was the reason for the incident. There isn't any links to any party. #YSRCP allegations : Jilani, a TDP goon, has brutally killed a YSRCP activist in Palnadu.https://t.co/cUVkQby3fk https://t.co/XD60LilMYR