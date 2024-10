कर्नाटक में मुस्लिम शख्स को चाकू मारने की घटना हरियाणा की बताकर वायरल

On 02nd July 2022 a boy by name Nuthan(22)Stabbed to Samiulla at Alur village, Hiriyur Tq, Chitradurga Dist,

Injured Samiulla is being treated at Basaveshwara Medicle collage&hospital Chitradurga and he is out of danger.@DgpKarnataka @alokkumar6994 @igperdvg @ParashuramaKal1