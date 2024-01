'उम्र कोई बाधा नहीं...': रोहन बोपन्ना के ग्रैंडस्लैम जीतने पर PM मोदी से खड़गे तक ने दी बधाई

It is heartening to see our @rohanbopanna win his first Grand Slam title in the #AO2024 along with Matthew Ebden.



Many Congratulations to Rohan for advancing to become the World No. 1 in the Men's Doubles category. At 43, he is also the oldest one to do so.🏆



India is proud of… pic.twitter.com/hPRmDLH5or