IPL 2024: हार्दिक को गुजरात ने किया रिटेन, हर्षल, हसरंगा RCB से बाहर- देखें पूरी लिस्ट

The memories you have given us will be cherished forever! The RCB Management and our 12th Man Army will continue to cheer you on, no matter where you go. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian! ❤️



All the best for the auction, gents. 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #IPLRetentionDay… pic.twitter.com/rW1PZIzxjg