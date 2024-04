विनेश फोगाट ने कटाया ओलंपिक का टिकट: विरोध में उठे हर शोर को दिया करारा जवाब

Vinesh Phogat books India's latest 🎟️ ticket for #Paris🗼 Express🥳🤩



Our #TOPScheme Athlete roars at the Asian Olympics Qualifiers, clinching a quota for 🇮🇳 in the 50kg WW category with a win against 🇰🇿's Ganikyzy L in the SF🔥



Many congratulations👏 It's time to shine at the… pic.twitter.com/jfLB7vo4Hc