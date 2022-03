World Poetry Day: वो कविताएं, जो हमारी जिंदगी को नई राह दिखाती हैं

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools.

- Rudyard Kipling