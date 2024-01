कर्नाटक के प्रखर ने कूच बिहार फाइनल में खेली 404 रन की नाबाद पारी, युवी का रिकॉर्ड टूटा

𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏! 🚨



4⃣0⃣4⃣* runs

6⃣3⃣8⃣ balls

4⃣6⃣ fours

3⃣ sixes



Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/jzFOEZCVRs@kscaofficial1 pic.twitter.com/GMLDxp4MYY